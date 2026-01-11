Nigerian Afrobeats singer and social media activist, Seun Kuti has criticised Wizkid’s fans over recurring comparisons that label the Grammy-award-winning star as the “New Fela,” describing the trend as disrespectful to his late father’s legacy.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, Kuti expressed frustration at what he called a persistent attempt to drag Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s name into contemporary music debates.

He argued that such comparisons are driven by ignorance rather than a genuine understanding of Fela’s cultural, political, and musical impact.

According to Kuti, fans who push the narrative fail to grasp the depth of Fela’s work and the responsibility that comes with invoking his name.

He said the Afrobeat pioneer’s influence cannot be casually transferred to modern artists who operate in a completely different musical and social context.

The singer also condemned what he described as unnecessary fan wars within the Nigerian music scene, urging listeners to focus on enjoying music rather than fueling rivalry online.

He questioned why some fans feel compelled to validate their favourite artists through constant comparisons, suggesting that true art should inspire reflection and inner fulfillment, not controversy.

Kuti further warned Wizkid’s supporters to keep Fela’s name out of fan arguments, stressing that his father’s legacy is not a tool for social media battles.

He recalled past confrontations with the same fan base and made it clear he would continue to defend his father’s name whenever necessary.

Reiterating his family’s long-standing commitment to preserving and celebrating Fela’s work through initiatives like Felabration, Seun Kuti maintained that the late icon’s legacy is “non-negotiable” and deserves respect beyond fleeting online trends.