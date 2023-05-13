Seun Kuti Speaks On Viral Video, Says Police Officer Try To Kill Me

Grammy-nominated afrobeat artist, Seun Kuti has revealed why he slapped a police officer in a recent viral video.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the afrobeat singer was captured in a viral video assaulting a police officer on duty.

In reaction to the video, Kuti took to his Instastory on Saturday, stating that the officer attempted to kill him and his family members.

He went further to explain that the policeman has apologized and he has forgiven him.

However, he warned those saying he was chasing clout to mind their business and not let the police officer lose his job.

Kuti wrote, “He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges.

“Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job,”