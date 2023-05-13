New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Seun Kuti Speaks…

Seun Kuti Speaks On Viral Video, Says Police Officer Try To Kill Me

Grammy-nominated afrobeat artist, Seun Kuti has revealed why he slapped a police officer in a recent viral video.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the afrobeat singer was captured in a viral video assaulting a police officer on duty.

In reaction to the video, Kuti took to his Instastory on Saturday, stating that the officer attempted to kill him and his family members.

He went further to explain that the policeman has apologized and he has forgiven him.

However, he warned those saying he was chasing clout to mind their business and not let the police officer lose his job.

Kuti wrote, “He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges.

“Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job,”

 

Tags:

Read Previous

Amad Diallo Scores Again For Sunderland
Read Next

Southampton Relegated To Championship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023