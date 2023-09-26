Seun Kuti Speaks On Tinubu Personality

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti on Monday said most of the people who criticise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wouldn’t if they have had access to him.

Seun Kuti made this remark while featuring in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast by media personality, Nedu.

According to him, many who are criticising the president would “love him” if they had access to him personally.

Speaking further, he said growing up he used to wonder why many people “hated” his father, the late afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, adding that most of the people who criticise politicians often turn around to praise the children of politicians because of money.

READ ALSO:

Kuti said, “Being Fela’s son, growing up in Nigeria, I no even fit enter my girlfriend Papa’s house. I go dey wonder say, ‘Wettin my papa sef dey do like dis wey nobody like am?’

“But I know my father; he’s a cool guy. So, what’s it about this guy that nobody likes? If I go anywhere, people would be like, ‘Oh! He’s Fela’s son…’

“I know that pain. But I looked at all politicians’ children; the same people who criticise Tinubu today will praise his children tomorrow because of money.

“So, I understand that if you had access to Tinubu, you would love him. Your only hatred of him is your lack of access.”