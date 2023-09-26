Seun Kuti Speaks On BBNaija Designed For Nat’l Devt

Popular Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has said that the organisers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show should have developed the show for youths to contribute solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

Kuti made this remark on Monday while speaking in an interview with Gbenga Aborowa on Spade TV Africa.

Elaborating on his assertion, the Afrobeats star said that based on the viewership and popularity of the reality TV show it would be better if it leveraged towards impactful initiatives to uplift the nation.

He said, “BBNaija is the way it is because It was designed by certain people to be that way.

“The people that designed it could have decided that it would be a show where young people discuss issues of the country and come up with solutions and viewers can vote on the best solution.

“That means that the youth are going from entertainment to investing in solutions for national development.”