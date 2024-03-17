Seun Kuti: Representing Nigerian fashion on the global stage

Nigerian musician and Afrobeat icon, Seun Kuti, recently thrilled audiences with his performance at the WOMADelaide festival at Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla, South Australia. The festival, which ran from March 8th to 11th, featured Seun Kuti’s electrifying performance on March 9, which was the highlight of the festival, showcasing his signature blend of infectious rhythms, powerful vocals, and poignant social commentary.

Known for his energetic and captivating performances, Seun Kuti delivered a memorable show, continuing his father’s legendary legacy of Afrobeat music. Afrobeat is not the only thing Seun Kuti exports to the world from Nigeria, he also represents the African fashion. Just like his father, the late legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti, served the African style in his own unique way, Seun picked up this style and made it his own.

His style is all about big collar and Button down shirts made with African prints. His signature hairstyle has always been skin cut. He switches his style once in a while with t-shirts, jeans and collar shirts. Coral Beads , chains are among his favourite accessories. If you love contemporary African fashion, Seun Kuti’s style can teach you a tip or two.