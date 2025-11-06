Seun Kuti Questions Regina Daniels’ Marriage To Ned Nwoko

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has sparked social media controversy after alleging that businessman cum politician, Ned Nwoko, has shown what he described as “Alarming wickedness” towards his community.

Seun Kuti made the claims while commenting on Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’ marriage to Nwoko, expressing concern over what he believes are the social and economic pressures influencing such unions.

Speaking in a recent discussion, Kuti criticised Nwoko’s character, alleging that the politician had engaged in actions that negatively affected people from his hometown.

“Old people everywhere like Regina Daniels’ husband,” Kuti said. “Regina married such a man despite the kind of wickedness he has shown his community.

READ ALSO:

“He almost killed the king of his village and wanted to take the whole land of the community by force,” he claimed.

Kuti went on to accuse Nwoko of involvement in what he described as unjust imprisonment.

According to him, “He was so evil that he imprisoned nine boys for years on false terrorism charges,” adding that he was surprised Regina Daniels remained with him “in the name of love.”

However, the Afrobeat singer stated that he did not blame Regina personally for her decision. Instead, he pointed to the socio-economic challenges faced by young Nigerians as a major factor.

“I don’t blame her, I blame the country,” he said. “If Nigeria gets better, our young girls won’t need to enter such situations.”

As of the time of this report, Ned Nwoko has not responded to the allegations, and independent verification of Kuti’s claims has not been established.

Regina Daniels and Nwoko, who got married in 2019, have two children together.