Seun Kuti: Prison Better Than Romancing In Some Politicians House

Popular Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti on Saturday narrated his unpleasant experience in police custody.

Recall that the Grammy-nominated singer was arrested for assaulting a Police officer and consequently remanded in prison for days before his eventual release.

Seun Kuti was remanded at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos on the orders of the Yaba Chief Magistrate Court.

However, the singer who regained his freedom on Tuesday night, May 23 took to his official Instagram page to narrate his ordeal in prison.

According to the 41-year-old singer, he was made to lie down on a hard cold floor with other prisoners.

The controversial human rights activist went further to say it was better than fraternizing with politicians in the ‘Devil’s House’.

He said, “Dem put me on a hard cold floor, in the midst of prisoners, still better than sitting in the devil’s house with politicians.”

New Telegraph had on Wednesday night reported that the afrobeat singer has flown out to Switzerland, which is where he will be starting his European music tour.