Seun Kuti Pens Heartfelt Note Hours After He Regains Freedom

Following his release from police custody after spending nothing less than a week behind bars, famous Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti penned a heartfelt note to those who stood by him during the trying times.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Seun Kuti was on Tuesday night released on bail from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos.

The development is, however, confirmed by his counsel, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, in a telephone interview with Punch.

Confirming the development, he said, “Yes, Ṣeun Kuti was released minutes ago.”

Following his release, the singer has taken to his Instagram page to pen an appreciation post to his wife, family, and lawyers.

However, taking to his social media account, the 40-year-old musician said he owes his freedom and sanity to them.

“I want to say a profound thanks to everyone who showed me all this love. All my friends that showed up! Thanks most especially to my beautiful wife”.

In another post, Seun Kuti expressed gratitude to his legal team.

“Last but not least. The Legal team. Uncle Femi Falana (SAN), Uncle Olumide Fisika (SAN), Uncle Kayode Adegoke (SAN), and Barrister Ogunlana. Ade Ademiluyi. And everyone on the team. I owe u my freedom and my Sanity. Let’s go!!”.