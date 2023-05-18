New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Seun Kuti: Okotie…

Seun Kuti: Okotie Pleads With Police IG For Mercy

  • 2 mins ago
  • 2 minute read

Former Presidential candidate, Rev Chris Okotie has urged the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to show mercy on Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti over his case with the Police.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the outspoken musician is in detention for slapping a Policeman during an encounter in traffic recently. The matter has raised an uproar across the country.

In a press statement issued in Lagos on Thursday, and signed by his Media Adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, Rev Okotie made a case for amnesty for the embattled music star.

The statement reads, “I would like to urge the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to demonstrate paternal clemency towards Seun Kuti in his transgression against an authorised myrmidon of the law. “Anti-establishment is not acceptable under any guise, however, a humane superintendence is a mark of great leadership.

“The youth have been under tremendous pressure to establish a new Nigerian social order and Seun’s abrasive conduct is a tangent from that trajectory

“I plead earnestly with the IGP to temper justice with mercy and exculpate Seun of all charges. Femi and Seun Kuti are artistic souvenirs bestowed upon us by the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and we truly appreciate the creative artistry demonstrated in their musical genre.

“Please find sufficient grace in your heart to anaesthetize the gravity of this provocation.

“May the blessing of the God of heaven be vouchsafed to you in the plenitude of His Grace.”

Okotie’s message came in the wake of the court’s extension of Seun’s detention by four days.

Post Views: 6

Read Previous

Corruption Allegations: Like Magu, Bawa Must Quit Now, Face Probe Panel, CSOs Tell Buhari
Read Next

What Next For Jose Mourinho

Leave a Comment

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023