Seun Kuti Narrowly Escapes Stray Bullet In U.S. Hotel Room

Famous Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti has narrowly escaped a stray bullet in the United States.

Kuti, who was frightened by the event, revealed this in a viral video via his Instagram page on Sunday evening.

Sharing details of his ordeal, he explained that the bullet unexpectedly pierced through the window of his hotel room.

Expressing shock and concern over the incident, he said, “I read somewhere that these are the civilized people.

“Tell me you are in America without telling me you are in America. I am in my hotel room just chilling and boom this happened”.

