Seun Kuti: Lagos Is A White Man’s Land

The son of legendary Afrobeat singer, Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti has asserted that “Lagos is a white man’s land.”

Seun made the assertion on Wednesday in a live Instagram session, saying contrary to the recent trend of various Nigerian ethnic groups claiming ownership of Lagos, the actual owners are foreigners who own the majority of the city’s real estate and wealth.

The Afrobeat singer lamented the economy of Lagos and Nigerians in general while emphasizing how it was being controlled by “foreigners.”

READ ALSO:

Kuti said, “Why are you guys shouting, ‘Lagos is Igbo land, Lagos is Yoruba land?’ Lagos is a white man’s land. Go to the Ministry of Land in Lagos and see how many percent of land in Lagos Yoruba people own.

“The whole of Nigeria, look at your oil industry, who is controlling it? It’s the whites. They hide it in plain sight. Eko Hotel, is the most expensive real estate in the whole of Lagos, who owns it? Is it you? Now, Eko Atlantic is an extension of Eko Hotel, owned by the same foreigners.”

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Watch Video Below:

