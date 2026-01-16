New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 16, 2026
Seun Kuti Fires Back At Wizkid Fans Over Nickname

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has accused Wizkid of taking his nickname, insisting he used it first.

He made the claim during a recent livestream after a Wizkid fan suggested that he should stop using the name Nigerian Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has accused Wizkid of taking his nickname, insisting he used it first.

He made the claim during a recent livestream after a Wizkid fan suggested that he should stop using the name “Big Bird” because Wizkid is also known as “Biggest Bird.”

Reacting to the comment, Kuti maintained that the nickname has always been his and that he has no plans to change it. He urged the fan to tell Wizkid to come up with something original instead.

