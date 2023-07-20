Seun Kuti Expresses Heartache As Deaths Of Loved Ones Soar

Seun Kuti, a Nigerian Afrobeat singer has resorted to social media to express his frustration with the difficult and emotional week he is now through.

The 40-year-old expressed his grief at losing those he held dear in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Seun, however, did not mention names of people close to him that passed away but advised his followers to be expressive towards those they love because they may not have a chance to do so again.

He said, “Na only this machine for show una my belle oooo. Been a tough emotional week.

“Plenty of highs but people keep dying around me, making me confront my own mortality. Times short, tell people you love them, u don’t know if u will have the chance again.”

Recall that Seun’s trial was recently stalled following the absence of Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of the Yaba Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Olatunbosun was said to have resumed her administrative leave.

Lagos State Police Command arraigned Seun on May 16, 2023. He was charged with assault on a police officer, an offence contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

In the absence of the chief Magistrate, the registrar adjourned the case till September 27, 2023.

