Seun Kuti, Egypt 80 Band Set For ‘Love & Revolution 4’

Prepare for an electrifying experience as Afrobeat sensation, Seun Kuti, accompanied by the renowned Egypt 80 band, gears up for the fourth edition of their acclaimed concert series, “Love and Revolution.”

This captivating musical spectacle is scheduled to unfold on January 27, 2024, at the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos.

Known for his dynamic performances and unapologetic commitment to social and political activism through music, Seun Kuti promises an unforgettable night filled with pulsating rhythms, infectious beats, and a powerful message of love and revolution.

Embarking on a mission to ignite hearts and minds, Seun Kuti will take centre stage showcasing not only his musical prowess but also delving into the charismatic persona that defines him.

With a magnetic stage presence, Seun effortlessly connects with audiences, creating an immersive experience that transcends the boundaries between performer and spectator.

Do not miss Seun Kuti as he captures the essence of the night with his electrifying stage presence, combined with the rich sounds of Egypt 80 as it promises to be a celebration of rhythmic fire and a profound expression of love and revolution.