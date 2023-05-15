New Telegraph

Seun Kuti Detained, Handcuffed Over Assault On Police Officer

Following the news making the rounds about a police officer being assaulted by Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, the 40-year-old artist has ended up in the custody of the Lagos State Police Command.

New Telegraph gathered that Seun was apprehended in the early hours of Monday, May 15, 2023, when he turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in the company of his attorney and family representative.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the liaison for the Lagos State Police confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Twitter.

The statement reads; “SERIOUS ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER: SEUN KUTI TURNS SELF IN. Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in the company of his lawyer and family representative. He has been placed under arrest in line with the law.

“The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.

Recall that The New Telegraph reported that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, had ordered Seun’s arrest after a video of the musician assaulting a policeman surfaced online.

