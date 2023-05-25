New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Seun Kuti Departs Nigeria To Switzerland For Europe Tour

Following his release from Police custody, Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti on Wednesday depart Nigeria for Switzerland to begin his European Summer tour with his band.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday night reported that the musician was released on bail after being detained for a week for assaulting an officer of the law.

The Afrobeats singer whose show already commenced in Majorca Island, Spain since last week, but was unable to attend his concert due to his detention by the police left the country in the late hour of May 24.

According to the report, Seun Kuti left the borders of Nigeria for Switzerland alongside his band members at 11 pm for his tour.

“Kuti has flown to Switzerland to commence his summer tour in Europe. He’s already missed a lot of shows. His fans in Zurich are eagerly awaiting him tomorrow night”, the source said.

