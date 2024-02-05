Seun Kuti Cries Out Over Threat To Life

Controversial Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has cried out over alleged threat to life, saying his life is in danger.
Seun, the son of the legendary singer accused some unnamed individuals of planning to “destroy and kill” him for speaking the “truth.”
Speaking in a shared video via his Instagram page, the controversial singer said he has lost count of court cases and police invitations he has received over the years.
According to him, he is fighting many secret “wars” alone.
He said, “I will reveal it here today. They want to silence me for this country. I can’t tell you how many wars I am fighting alone.
“I can’t tell you how many cases in court for nothing, how many police invitations left, right, and centre for nothing. For just saying the truth, everybody is inviting the police on me.
“Because I am telling the truth, they are trying to destroy and kill me. They are trying to bring me down and destroy my name. It’s not easy. They have been silencing speakers of the truth since 705 BC.”