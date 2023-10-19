Seun Kuti Calls Reacts To Mr Ibu’s Video, Calls For Socialist Society

Following the viral video of Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu begging for financial support surfaced online, Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti called for a need for a socialist community in Nigeria.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mr Ibu, whose real name is John Ikechukwu Okafor on Wednesday, October 18, called on Nigeria to help him financially in order for him to undergo treatment, with the risk of amputating his leg.

Hours after the video was released, many notable celebrities and influencers contributed their thoughts on the matter as well as VeryDarkMan who called the video embarrassing.

In Nigeria, we practice the capitalist system and Seun Kuti who is the son of legendary Afrobeat singer, Fela Kuti is vehemently against this system of government.

Taking to his social media page on Thursday, October 19 to react to the video, Seun Kuti championed the need for a socialist government.

He said; “I say let’s build a socialist society where everyone’s basic needs are catered for, you say noooooo!

“I am a capitalist then u start begging for donations and giveaways. Come here first – Are you mad?”

bachurungold wrote: 80% of the people in this comment section dont even know what socialism means. Una eyes go peel, go and ask Cubans and Vietnamese

adewale.dev said: Socialist government only works on paper

babanissi269 said: Most of d celeb don’t want socialist, they are enjoying how they use wealth to oppress, the way some of them treat their staff is even worst than govt.

tunnexl said: Good question! Are you mad?

unitedfc99 wrote: This was revealed to you in the middle of the night. Silent night. Everywhere go quiet now