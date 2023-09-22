Seun Kuti Calls For ‘Mohbad’s Law’ Against Cultist Intimidation

Following the controversy surrounding the death of the late Nigerian singer, MohBad, popular Afrobeats star, Seun Kuti has called for Mohbad’s law against intimidation by cultists.

The youngest son of the Afrobeats pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, made the call after seeing the level of intimidation and torture the late singer was subjected to before his death which sparked speculations of cult-like affiliation and activities in the entertainment industry.

Speaking on the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death, the singer opined that Mohbad’s death was cult-associated, adding that the menace had long been in existence and a scourge to the coming generation.

Seun Kuti revealed that cultism has eaten deep into the Nigerian system such that law enforcement agents and other self-acclaimed law-abiding citizens are not exempted from affiliations with cult groups.

He further narrated his personal experience while in detention which was a testament to his claim, stating that quite a number of officers declared their affiliations to him, reckoning that he was also one of them.

According to him, “When I was locked up numerous police officers and their ogas told me their different cultist affiliations thinking I was one of them so they could help me, even the police are cultists. Now you are asking cultists to investigate cultists. #getthesax.”

However, he urged lawmakers to take immediate action by making stringent laws against cultism and cultist intimidation, noting that if not adequately tackled, a mass crowd of cultists would erode future generations.

He said, “A nation of cowards!! We need a MOHBAD Law against cultist intimidation in all our institutions. Anything short of that is nothing!! The National Assembly must do this monumental work to protect future generations from this scourge. #mohbadlaw”,