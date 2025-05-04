Seun Kuti Breaks Silence Days After VeryDarkMan’s Arrest

Share

Renowned Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has taken to his social media page to react to the recent arrest of controversial activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkman.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan was arrested in Abuja on Friday, May 2nd, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with details unknown, and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) has been accused of involvement.

Following his arrest, social media has sparked outrage, with many demanding his release, as security agencies remain silent over his arrest.

Reacting to his arrest, Seun Kuti claimed that VeryDarkMan’s arrest stemmed from weighing in on the controversy surrounding a Gospel singer, whose name wasn’t mentioned.

According to the saxophonist, his claim stems from a conversation with VeryDarkMan’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, claiming that religious authorities are targeting VeryDarkMan for speaking the truth.

Seun Kuti said, “VDM’s lawyer is my lawyer, and we’re currently entangled in a case with GTB and other banks. There’s no bank in Nigeria that’s a good bank,”

“As the Federal government is running our country, all these big pastors dey run Nigeria. The people of God are the ones fighting VDM for speaking the truth.”

Meanwhile, speculation of Mercy Chinwo’s involvement in VeryDarkMan’s arrest arises amid a lawsuit with her former record label boss, Eezee Tee.

