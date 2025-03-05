Seun Kuti Blasts Celebrities For Not Supporting Natasha

Share

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has taken to his social media page to blast female celebrities amid the ongoing sexual harassment saga involving the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

New Telegraph recalls that Senator Akpoti alleged during a television interview that Senator Akpabio refused to take her motion for the Ajaokuta Steel Complex because she rejected his sexual advances.

Following her revelation, Natasha has been facing heavy backlash, especially from her female colleagues in the Senate.

Reacting during a recent Instagram Live session, Kuti declared his support for Akpoti-Uduaghan as he berated Nigerian celebrities and feminists for not supporting the female lawmaker in her face-off with the Senate President as they did for Annie Idibia against 2Face in their divorce saga.

He said, “About the sexual harassment case in the senate, I stand with the Senator [Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan] 100 per cent.

“Because she isn’t even the first one to make such allegation [against the Senate President]. It’s appalling that all these so-called women activists are all quiet.

“They have something to say about Burna Boy’s alleged reneged promise to Sophia Egbueje but shy away from important matters…

“This kind of thing cannot continue in this country. What that woman (Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan) is saying is very serious. The celebrities will not come out to support her in this kind of matter, the way everybody had something to say to defend Annie against 2face.

“Many of these celebrities, especially Nollywood actors and actresses, are benefiting from the government through fraudulent grants so they can never come out to speak on this kind of matter….

“I can’t openly protest to demand justice for Natasha, but I implore Nigerian women to support her.”

