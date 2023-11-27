Seun Kuti: All Nigerian Celebrities Behave Like Israel In Front Of Politicians

Popular Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti has reacted to the ongoing drama between Isreal DMW and his wife, Sheila Courage, asserting that most Nigerian celebrities behave the same way as Israel DMW when they come face to face with politicians.

New Telegraph recalls that Isreal DMW in a lengthy post on his Instagram page, revealed the cause of his marriage crisis that recently hit the rock.

According to him, after the wedding, his estranged wife, Sheila began giving him attitudes and setting standards for him, expecting him to follow them, he also claimed that he is embarrassing her with the way he keeps begging his boss and behaving like a slave around Davido online.

However, since Isreal DMW became a logistic manager to Davido, he has always pledged his loyalty, respect, and devotion to the singer which many Nigerians are aware of.

Meanwhile many also consider it to be done to great lengths that it is becoming demeaning to his status as a man and husband to a wife.

Reacting to this, Seun opined that Nigerians and dignity are mutually exclusive words.

He stated that behind the camera, most Nigerian celebrities behave the exact same way as Israel when they meet politicians.

His words read; “All the celebrities in Nigeria behave like Israel in front of politicians and billionaires, na praise una dey praise

dem an.

“Why is this different? At least David isn’t sucking your blood! Who deserves hailing? Question for the gods.”

