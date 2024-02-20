Seun Jimoh Advises Women Not To Confess Infidelity

Nigerian actor peculiar to Yoruba movies, Seun Jimoh has warned Nigerian women against confessing to infidelity.

The Yoruba actor who spoke in a post on his Instagram page on Monday, February 19 revealed that men do not forgive infidelity.

According to him, women who engage in extramarital affairs should not confess to their partners and keep their mistakes a secret.

He wrote; “Dear female, I know this may be a hard pill for men to swallow, if you ever by mistake cheat on your man, don’t ever confess! keep it between you and God.

“Men don’t forgive cheating and if they forgive you, they will hold it over and punish you with it for the rest of your life.”