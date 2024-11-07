Settlement: AMCON Drops Lawsuit Against Heyden Petroleum

Share

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), yesterday, made public that it has formally discontinued its lawsuit against Heyden Petroleum Limited, marking an end to the ongoing legal proceedings between the federal debt recovery agency and the oil company.

This development follows an amicable settlement between the two parties, as confirmed by AMCON in an official statement. The corporation stated that Heyden Petroleum Limited has shown commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations, actively making payments as per agreed terms.

Consequently, AMCON has dropped its pending litigation against Heyden Petroleum, specifically Suit No FHC/AMC/67/2024; a case that has drawn public attention in recent months. “AMCON and Heyden Petroleum Limited have settled all issues between them amicably,”

AMCON said in its press release, emphasising that Heyden Petroleum has continued to demonstrate good faith by making payments towards its obligations.

Mr Jude Nwauzor, Head of Corporate Communications at AMCON, clarified that the corporation’s policy is not to pursue a “media trial” against obligors who are making reasonable efforts to settle their debts.

He urged the public to disregard any negative commentaries or misinformation that might distort the relationship between AMCON and Heyden Petroleum.

“As a responsible debt recovery agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, it is not AMCON’s practice to engage in public disputes with obligors who are meeting their commitments,” Nwauzor said.

