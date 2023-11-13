Set Up Welfare Scheme For Indigent Members, Busari Counsels NUJ

A Mass Communication and Media Technology lecturer at the Lead City University, Ibadan, Dr Bayonle Busari, on Monday, enjoined the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to set up a welfare scheme that will cater for the needs of indigent journalists across the country.

Busari who doubled as Coordinator of the Postgraduate Programme in the department, made the declaration while delivering a paper titled: “Role of Media Practitioners in Evaluation of Fulfilment of 2023 Campaign Promises” at 2023 Press Week of Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ, Oyo State Council.

He lamented the condition of many journalists in the country, noting that many journalists are being owed salaries for months and years, a situation which is making them willing tools in the hands of politicians and political parties.

He therefore advised the NUJ to set up a welfare scheme from which indigent journalists can benefit. “This will help to reduce the effect of the precarious situation which some of the journalists face”, he said.

Noting that journalists are expected to constantly put elected leaders on the spot in order to ensure that the promises made during the campaigns are fulfilled. “It is the responsibility of media professionals to determine what the society discusses, how it is discussed and the effect of the discourse.

“The media should put leaders on the spot and hold them accountable for their electioneering promises, as well as, the discharge of the primary responsibilities of government.

“They should shun all tendencies that will expose them to patronage from politicians, which may make them compromise their integrity”, he counselled.

Personalities at the event were: the National Trustee of NUJ Zone B, Mr. Adebayo Akamo, Oyo NUJ Chairman, Comrade Ademola Babalola; and Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr. Raji Adebayo.