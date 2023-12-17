Set Up National Brain Box To Save Nigeria From Dying, Nwolise Tells Tinubu

Professor Osisioma Nwolise, formerly of the University of Ibadan has opined that the dwindling economy and current hardship in the country are enough signals that Nigeria is dying and heading towards oblivion, but advised President Ahmed Tinubu to set up a strategic cabinet and a National Brain Box to save the situation.

The 73- year old renowned political scientist gave the advice in Ibadan at the weekend during the wake keep organized in honour of Eze Ndigbo of Ibadan and Oyo State, His Highness, Dr Alex Chukudum Anozie who died on September 27, 2023.

Lamenting that previous leaders in the country had turned deaf ears to some of his suggestions on how to make things better, the former don advised that if President Tinubu wants to save the country from its helpless situation, he should form a strategic cabinet and National Brain Box who will rub minds to lift the country from the mud.

At the event which was well attended by Nigerians across walks of life, Nwolise said, “If President Tinubu wants to save the country, he should set up a strategic cabinet and form what I call Nigeria brain box, a strategic cabinet, and not a political cabinet. People who can think of how to save the country.

That strategic cabinet will be made up of the President, the Vice President, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Head of the judiciary, the Chairman of the ruling political party and a member of each of the key political parties. That cabinet will make the country think together.

“The country is dead. I have been talking for almost 40 years. Where are we now? I have retired and have since refused to talk to the media. I have said that Nigeria is not a democracy and it’s not a republic. Instead of us to build this nation, we are marching backwards. One article I wrote in 2020 was titled: “Who will save Nigeria?” Nobody has answered that question up till now”.

While urging all politicians to bury any bitterness that arose from the 2023 general election, he advised all political parties to come together in rebuilding the country, stressing: “So, if the APC promised Nigerians something, the strategic cabinet will do the costing and pass it to the National Assembly.

“Just because they have thought about it together in a non-partisan way, the National Assembly will give approval and that will be done. That will not take six months.

“That strategic cabinet will also look into the promises made to the students, and youths and do it the same way. This is not about APC, PDP or LP, it is about the country. Other parties will accept it because they will see it as their decision too because they were part of it”, he said.

Talking on the importance of unity, Nwolise advised Yoruba and the Igbo to come together to lift the country, noting that: “If we don’t unite in the South, there will be no unity in Nigeria.

“If the South is not united, both Yoruba and Igbo will remain slaves forever. Let us work together. Yoruba are good to me and I can’t say, that Igbo go and attack Yoruba and vice versa. If not our enemies will destroy both of us”.

The event was attended by the traditional rulers, academics, politicians and others, among them: the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, who was represented by Oba Abimbola Ajibola; President General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, (CCII), Chief Niyi Ajewole; Chief Lamidi Balogun, Seriki Ebira of Ibadanland; President General, Eze Ndigbo, High Chief Emmanuel Nzeakor, among many others.