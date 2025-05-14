…Set To Launch Monthly Rent Payment Scheme

Share

The Lagos State Government says it is finalising plans to introduce monthly and quarterly rent payment system aimed at easing financial burden on residents, especially low-income earners.

The Commissioner for Housing Moruf Akinderu-Fatai said this at the 2025 ministerial press briefing to commemorate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year in office yesterday.

He said the initiative was part of broader efforts to make housing accessible and affordable for residents. Akinderu-Fatai recalled that the state had earlier launched a rent-to-own housing scheme which allows tenants to make an initial five per cent down payment and spread the balance over a 10-year period.

“That initiative was well-received, and its success encouraged us to explore new ways to reduce the pressure of yearly rent payment,” he said.

According to him, many tenants, particularly those with modest incomes, find it difficult to pay rent annually. Akinderu-Fatai added that “we believe that monthly or quarterly payment options will give people more breathing space and reduce the stress associated with sourcing lump sums.”

He noted that the government was currently engaging landlords, property developers and other key players in the real estate sector to understand the challenges and fine-tune the policy before rolling it out.

He said: “There are issues to resolve — things like landlord cooperation, payment tracking and enforcement. But discussions are ongoing and we are listening to all sides.”

