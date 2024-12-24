…Set To Celebrate Badagry Heritage Festival Dec 27

Share

The Lagos State Government says it will celebrate the Badagry Heritage Festival on December 27, at the theatre building in the ancient town.

Mr Bonu Solomon, the Lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA), disclosed this during the celebration of Christmas on Monday in the town.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Christmas Celebration was organised by the lawmaker, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Solomon said lots of activities had been lined up by the state to mark the celebration of the heritage festival.

The lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly talking with Prince Olu Kosoko, an illustrious son of Oba Oladele Kosoko, the Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom, during the Christmas Celebration in Badagry.

According to him, this includes a stage production at the Theatre Building in Badagry and other cultural performances by communities in Badagry.

On the celebration of Christmas in Badagry, the lawmaker said he felt delighted because his dream of turning Badagry into a Jerusalem in Nigeria was becoming a reality.

He said: “I am happy because where we are standing today at Agia Tree where Christianity was first preached in Nigeria.

“With the huge infrastructural development taking place in Badagry, courtesy of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, we are gradually changing the narrative.

“This includes Social Media Awards on December 26, Heritage Festival on December 27, Coconut Heritage Festival on December 28 and a host of other entertainments.

“We are inviting everyone to come and enjoy themselves in Badagry during these festivities. “I want to use this opportunity to thank Gov. Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Mr Hamzat; Speaker of LAHA and my colleagues in the house for giving me the opportunity to promote Badagry to another level.”

