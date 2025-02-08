Sessegnon twins clash in FA Cup tie

Share

Twins Steven and Ryan Sessegnon played alongside one another for 10 years as they rose through Fulham’s academy before playing for the first team together.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old brothers – who describe themselves as “very close” – could face one another on the same pitch when League One Wigan host Premier League Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup

Ryan left Fulham in 2019 for Tottenham for £25m before the winger returned to the club last July – by which time Steven was preparing for the start of his second season at Wigan.

“It’s going to be very strange,” left-back Steven, the older brother by “about 25 minutes,” tells BBC Sport.

“Ryan is my twin and the game is against my former club. It’s going to be exciting for all the family.”

Older brothers Chris, Yannick and Richie are set to travel to Wigan to watch – but mum Bridgette and dad Desire will not be there.

“My mum and dad get nervous just watching one of us play,” says Steven.

“I don’t think they will be able to handle both of us on the same pitch at the same time.” The Sessegnon twins’ relationship with Fulham runs deep.

Born just down the road in Roehampton, they rapidly moved up the age groups after initially joining as under-nines, having been spotted playing for local team Wandgas.

When they were not training at Fulham’s academy, the twins would hone their skills playing in a cage next to their house after lessons at Coombe Boys’ School in New Malden.

Both Ryan and Steven made their senior Fulham debuts before turning 18 on May 18, 2018.

Ryan was 16 when he started in a League Cup win at Leyton Orient in 2016 in a team that featured 35-year-old Scott Parker, while Steven was handed his first senior outing the following year at the age of 17 in a League Cup win at Wycombe.

