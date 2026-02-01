Sesko’s Late Goal Helps Man United Defeat Fulham 3-2

Such a high-profile double triumph saw the Red Devils vault into the top four, and they are now back there, having temporarily dropped down to sixth after respective wins for Chelsea and Liverpool last night.

It has also led to speculation that Carrick could yet be named as the full-time successor to Ruben Amorim in the summer, though there is plenty more football to be played before then.

He did his chances no harm again on Sunday, with substitute Benjamin Sesko firing home a stoppage-time winner after Kevin’s spectacular goal looked to have earned battling Fulham an unlikely point.

Raul Jimenez got the visitors on the board late with a penalty after Harry Maguire’s foul, setting up a grandstand ending after United had led 2-0 through Casemiro’s header and a thumping finish from Matheus Cunha. An early penalty award for the hosts was overturned and Fulham had an effort ruled out for offside from Jorge Cuenca.

The win is United’s third win in a row this season and brings the club to 4th on the EPL standings with 41 points just 6 points of 2nd place Man City and 12 points behind league leaders Arsenal.