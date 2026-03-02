Manchester United came from behind to defeat 10-man Crystal Palace and climb to third in the Premier League, in a match dominated by VAR drama and a controversial dismissal.

Palace looked set for a third consecutive win at Old Trafford after defender Maxence Lacroix fired them ahead in the fourth minute.

The turning point arrived in the second half when Lacroix tugged at Matheus Cunha as the forward drove toward goal. Though the first contact appeared outside the box, the hold continued into the area, prompting referee Chris Kavanagh to consult the pitchside monitor.

Kavanagh upheld his decision to award a penalty and showed Lacroix a red card, judging Cunha had been denied a clear scoring opportunity. Bruno Fernandes calmly converted the 57th-minute spot-kick past Dean Henderson to level the contest.

Eight minutes later, Benjamin Šeško powered in a header from Fernandes’ delivery to complete the turnaround. The Slovenian striker has now scored in three straight matches, taking his tally to seven goals in eight appearances.

Henderson, facing his former club, produced sharp saves to deny Casemiro and substitute Amad Diallo, but Palace could not recover.

The victory continues Michael Carrick’s impressive run in charge — six wins and a draw from seven games — and lifts United above Aston Villa into third on goal difference. It marks the first time since 2023, during Erik ten Hag’s debut season, that the club have reached that position.

Palace remain 14th, comfortably clear of the relegation zone, and may now turn their focus toward a potential UEFA Europa Conference League push before manager Oliver Glasner departs at the end of the campaign.

Man Utd Analysis: Victory On Pitch As Frustration Toward Ratcliffe Lingers

They may sit third and be building momentum, but all is not entirely harmonious at Manchester United.

Early in the second half, a section of supporters unveiled a banner reading “MUFC proudly colonised by immigrants,” a pointed response to recent immigration remarks made by minority owner Jim Ratcliffe. While discontent lingers off the pitch, performances on it continue to improve under interim manager Michael Carrick.

With no European commitments and, after Wednesday’s trip to Newcastle United, no more midweek fixtures, Champions League qualification is firmly within reach. Anything less would now come as a major surprise.

Up front, Benjamin Šeško has found his rhythm after a slow start under Ruben Amorim, providing the physical edge and cutting edge that eluded Rasmus Højlund during his time as the club’s main striker. The added support of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo has eased the attacking burden, while key moments — and a touch of fortune — are increasingly falling United’s way.

Cunha may face scrutiny for going to ground in the pivotal penalty incident, but that overlooks the fact that Maxence Lacroix’s actions created the opportunity for the decision to be made.

The only setback for Carrick was an early injury to Luke Shaw, who was forced off after 24 minutes and is now a doubt for the clash with Newcastle.

Crystal Palace Analysis: Bright Start Undone By Lacroix’s Red Card

The Austrian, a winner of both the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup, has the pedigree to back up his ideas. Palace’s struggles this season have owed more to recruitment issues — and Glasner’s frustration at losing key players without suitable replacements — than to any fundamental flaw in his tactical vision.

After 14 months of frustration watching a back three fail to function effectively, Manchester United supporters were given a demonstration of how the system can thrive — courtesy of Oliver Glasner.

Strategically, his blueprint remains convincing. Crucially, unlike Ruben Amorim, he managed on this occasion to ensure his players occupied the right spaces at the right moments.

Maxence Lacroix’s fourth-minute strike — the earliest United have conceded all season — set the tone for an assured first-half display. In midfield, Adam Wharton caught the eye against one of the clubs reportedly keen to sign him this summer.

Although United built some pressure before the interval, Palace went into half-time appearing well placed to secure a valuable win.

Unfortunately for the visitors, it marked the second time this season they have surrendered a half-time lead to United. Unlike the meeting at Selhurst Park — when Palace faded after midweek European exertions — this defeat hinged on a single decision that swung the match’s momentum.

They pushed in search of a leveller, but in truth, Dean Henderson was the main reason the margin remained narrow, producing key saves as United threatened to put the contest beyond doubt in the closing stages.

What Comes Next?

Manchester United’s next game is in the Premier League at Newcastle on Wednesday (20:15 GMT kick-off), while Crystal Palace go to Tottenham on Thursday (20:00).