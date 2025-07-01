SESE Empowers Students With N4m Startup Grant

The South East Students Entrepreneurship and Innovation (SESEI) Conference has empowered 40 undergraduate students from the South East with a total of ₦4 million in startup grants to support their entrepreneurial ventures.

The 2025 edition of the SESEI Conference, held at the ASUU Secretariat, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, drew over 600 participants. The one-day event brought together a dynamic mix of student innovators, young professionals, industry leaders, and changemakers from across the South East to explore themes around entrepreneurship, leadership, media strategy, innovation, and sustainable development.

With this year’s theme, “Building the Next Generation of Visionary Entrepreneurs,” the conference featured keynote speeches, engaging panel discussions, startup exhibitions, and the awarding of grants valued at ₦100,000 and ₦50,000 to 40 student-led startups.

The ₦4 million in funding was made possible through the support of Flamingo Car Tech, the Sir & Lady Judith Orji Foundation, and other generous partners committed to empowering youth-driven enterprises.

In his remarks, the convener of the SESEI Conference and founder of the Humanitarian Achievement and Outreach Foundation, Mr. Emmanuel Anabueze, expressed gratitude to guest speakers, panelists, sponsors, and attendees for their contributions to the event’s success.

“This year’s SESEI Conference is a testament to what is possible when vision meets execution. I am particularly proud of the ideas that were pitched, the conversations that took place, and the support that was extended to young entrepreneurs who truly deserve it. Thank you to everyone who believed in this vision,” Anabueze said.

The conference highlighted the region’s growing youth-led innovation ecosystem and reinforced the need for strategic investment in the entrepreneurial aspirations of students.