Sesame: N2.2bn Grant Secured To Empower 3,500 Farmers

WACOT Limited, a member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group has secured funding support of around €1,26 million (approximately N2.25 billion) to empower about 3,500 smallholder sesame farmers to adopt organic and climate-resilient sesame farming in Jigawa and Kebbi States.

With this, WACOT will match this funding with a counterpart of about €1,26 million to support a three-year project aimed at empowering 3,500 smallholder sesame farmers to adopt organic and climate-resilient sesame farming in Jigawa and Kebbi States.

The initiative builds on the success of WACOT’s 2020 organic sesame pilot, which more than doubled average national yields and achieved international ECOCERT certification. The new project will scale this proven model, providing farmers with training, organic inputs, agroforestry, weather alert systems, and financial inclusion support.

A key component is WACOT’s commitment to a 100% offtake agreement, ensuring farmers receive premium prices for their certified organic harvest. Managing Director of WACOT Limited, Naveen Chaurasia, said, in an interview that “the grant is a powerful validation of our commitment to sustainable agriculture and the smallholder farmers who are the backbone of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“By scaling our successful organic sesame model, we are not only securing a high-quality, traceable supply chain for our processing operations but, more importantly, we are directly improving the livelihoods of thousands of farming families.

“This project will double farmer incomes, enhance climate resilience, and significantly contribute to Nigeria’s non-oil export earnings. It is a true testament to TGI Group’s core philosophy of ‘earning the goodwill of the people.”

Head of Strategic Partnerships, TGI Group, Habiba Suleiman, added: “Strategic partnerships are crucial for driving meaningful and sustainable development. Our collaboration with DEG Impulse and BMZ exemplifies how aligning business interests with development goals creates powerful win-win outcomes.

“For TGI, this project reinforces our dedication to investing in rural communities and fostering economic development. We are proud to be at the forefront of promoting the adoption of organic farming and climate-smart practices in Nigeria which inadvertently contributes to a healthier environment and a more prosperous agricultural future.”

Managing Director, of DEG Impulse Marco Christ, commented: “Through our joint develoPPP initiative, we empower smallholder farmers and contribute to poverty reduction in the region, while also supporting Nigeria’s non-oil export growth and environmental restoration.

We are pleased to support the scaling of this important project through develoPPP, accelerating the adoption of sustainable farming practices and strengthening the supply chain.”

The project is expected to deliver substantial outcomes, including training for 3,500 farmers in organic sesame production with a focus on the inclusion of women and youth, leading to a significant increase in climate resilience, higher sesame yields, and a doubling of farmer incomes.

The project will also create 46 direct jobs, strengthen cooperatives, and improve access to financial services for farmers. It contributes to several UN Sustainable Development Goals, including No Poverty, Gender Equality, Decent Work, Climate Action, and Life on Land.