Serving God Wholeheartedly, Sincerely, Faithfully Is Profitable

TEXT: Malachi 3:18; Joshua 24:15-16; Revelation 22:11-12; Daniel 3:16-17, 28- 29; Daniel 6:20-27 Malachi 3:18. “Then shall ye return, and discern between the righteous and the wicked, between him that serveth God and him that serveth him not”.

Joshua 24:16. “And the people answered and said, God forbid that we should forsake the Lord, to serve other gods”. Revelation 22:12. “And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be”. Daniel 3:16-17. “Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego answered and said to the king, O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not careful, to answer thee in this matter”.

Daniel 3:17. “If it be so, our God whom we serve can deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king”.

Daniel 3:29. “Therefore I make a decree, That every people, nation, and language, which speak anything amiss against the God of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, shall be cut in pieces, and their houses shall be made a dunghill: because there is no other God that can deliver after this sort”.

Don’t doubt whether serving God wholeheartedly, sincerely and faithfully is profitable or not. I want to sincerely and categorically tell you that it is profitable to serve God wholeheartedly, sincerely and faithfully.

Do you know that serving God for the praise of men and without sincerity of the heart attracts no reward but rather attracts curses? You don’t do God any favour or anyone when you serve God, but rather do it for yourself. You are doing yourself more good whenever you serve God.

Whatever you do in the Name of God will come back to you in multiple folds. God is the best person to do business with. When you are serving Him, it means that you are doing business with God. You can never lose when you serve God; He will definitely pay you back.

If you want to get good rewards from God, you need to serve God wholeheartedly, sincerely and faithfully. Abraham served God wholeheartedly, sincerely and faithfully, and God blessed him greatly and abundantly. Joseph served God wholeheartedly, sincerely and faithfully, and God prospered and promoted him greatly.

Daniel served God wholeheartedly, sincerely and faithfully, and God elevated him among the multitude. When you serve Him well, He will be with you in times of trouble.

He will deliver you in the midst of evil occurrences. He will support you when things are very tough. Judas Iscariot did not serve God wholeheartedly, sincerely and faithfully.

He lived a hypocritical life, and he did not end well. The children of Eli did not serve God well, and they were destroyed. May you not be destroyed in Jesus Name.

Summarily, it is very profitable to serve God wholeheartedly, sincerely and faithfully because God will reward your labour of love beyond a reasonable doubt in due time.

He has been doing it from time to time. If you serve Him wholeheartedly, sincerely and faithfully, He will bless you greatly and abundantly.

You will not labour in vain in Jesus Name.

Remain blessed.

Prayer points:

1. Father, give me a heart to serve you wholeheartedly, sincerely and faithfully in Jesus Name.

2. I received the grace to serve you well in Jesus Name.

3. My service will not be in vain in Jesus Name. 4. My service will be acceptable to God in Jesus Name.