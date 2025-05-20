Serving As LOC Member Of U-18/U-20 Athletics Tourney An Honour – Nwoko

Share

Ms. Chichi Nwoko, a member of the Organizing Committee for the 3rd African U-18/U-20 Athletics Championships, expressed her honour in serving on the committee and assured her that she would leverage her extensive experience as the country prepares to host a world-class tournament.

As the CEO of Team33 Production, known for organizing premier events such as the African Athletics Championship, the National Sports Festival, the Access Bank City Marathon, the Enugu City Marathon, the Nigeria Premier Football League, the African Cup of Nations (CAF), and FIFA matches, Nwoko expressed confidence in the facilities available in Abeokuta, particularly the MKO Abiola Sports Complex.

She believes these facilities will contribute to outstanding performances from the participating athletes. “I would like to appreciate the leadership of the National Sports Commission, especially the Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, for the opportunity to serve on the committee,” she stated.

“Ogun State is currently hosting the National Sports Festival, and the decision to hold the Athletics Championships here is a testament to the world-class facilities that have been established.

I’m proud to be part of this landmark event.” Nwoko added, “I look forward to collaborating with fellow committee members to ensure the success of the event and to demonstrate to the world, especially Africa, that we remain the Giant of Africa.”

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has recently formed the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the championships, scheduled to take place from July 16 to 20, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The LOC is composed of 15 distinguished professionals with proven expertise in sports administration and corporate affairs. Hon. Bukola Olopade, the Director General of the NSC, will serve as the Chairman of the Organizing Committee.

Share