SERVICOM Lauds NSITF for Quality Service Delivery, Others

National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli, has com- mended the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) for entrenching quality service delivery as it drives the implementation of the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS) in Ministerial, Departments and Agencies nationwide (MDAs).

Akajemeli who gave the commendation while on an advocacy visit to the Fund yesterday in Abuja, also lauded the current Management of the Fund for the concrete measures it has taken to re-position the agency in the last one year.

According to a statement signed by General Manager, Corporate Affairs NSITF, Nwachukwu Godson, the SERVICOM boss while noting that an optimally functioning SERVICOM Department in every organization was the fulcrum of efficient management, called for adequate training and equipping of SERVICOM staff for a resourceful discharge of duties.

She said: “The SERVICOM unit is the foot soldier and the eyes of the management in all aspects of customer service and should therefore be given the needed tools for the delivery of target goals. “The need to strengthen the capacity of the SERVICOM Unit and desk officers through SERVICOM Institute trainings to effectively carry out its functions in line with the NSITF’s mandate cannot be over-emphasized.