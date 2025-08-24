Service To Humanity Is The Greatest Legacy Any Leader Can Leave – Nwabunike

It was a night of recognition, inspiration, and celebration as Sir Darlington Nwabunike received the Humanitarian Lifetime Impact Award at the prestigious Nigerian Humanitarian Awards & Magazine ceremony held at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

In his acceptance speech, Sir Darlington delivered a stirring message that resonated across the hall: “Service to humanity is the greatest legacy any leader can leave.”

His words captured the essence of a life and career devoted to selfless giving, empowerment, and transformation.

As Pioneer President of the De Imperial Philanthropic Family (DIPF), Sir Darlington has overseen groundbreaking initiatives in education, healthcare, empowerment, and community development across South-Eastern Nigeria.

Under his leadership, DIPF has awarded scholarships and learning support to more than 750 underprivileged students, with an ambitious goal to empower 10,000 university students in the coming years.

His healthcare interventions—ranging from rural clinic upgrades to maternity ward funding and free medical outreaches—have touched thousands of lives.

DIPF has also made a significant impact through widow empowerment programs, vocational training schemes, grassroots economic support, and sustainable community development projects.

Speaking further at the event, Sir Darlington reiterated his long-term vision: “We are committed to empowering one million people within the next decade.

Education, healthcare, and sustainable livelihoods should not be privileges for a few, but rights for all.”

Organizers of the Nigerian Humanitarian Awards described him as “a visionary leader whose humanitarian impact will echo across generations.”

The award, they noted, was not only a recognition of his achievements but also a call to amplify and sustain his mission of hope and empowerment.

The ceremony, which brought together policymakers, development partners, and humanitarian actors from across the country, highlighted the growing importance of philanthropy in national development.

For many in attendance, Sir Darlington’s recognition served as a reminder that humanitarian service is not just charity—it is leadership in its purest form.