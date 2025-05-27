Service To Humanity Drives My Passion For Success – Orifa

Share

The Executive Director of Accentcare Home Health Services, Dr. Ifeoma Grace Orifa, has said that her passion for service to humanity remains the driving force behind her success MO.

She made this known on Tuesday while receiving the ‘Golden Role Model’ award from the Nigeria Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI) at her office.

The award, which hailed her as an “epitome of human services,” recognized Dr. Orifa’s patriotic zeal for youth empowerment, her dedication to providing qualitative and affordable healthcare, and her unwavering commitment to social development, humanitarian service, and reverence for God.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, the medical professional said the recognition has inspired her to do even more.

“If I can be recognised this way even while in my own corner, I am further challenged to put more smiles on the faces of Nigerians,” she said.

“I am a passionate person, driven by the need to empower Nigerians—especially those willing to be empowered. I will continue to contribute positively to society through my profession.

“As you know, I have not achieved this alone,” she added, while commending her staff for their dedication and support.

Earlier, the Head of NYAGGI, Comrade Alabi Akeem Abiodun, said the organisation was compelled to honour Dr. Orifa due to her selfless service and impact.

“We have followed your activities for a while and are inspired by the fact that there are still kind-hearted Nigerians who genuinely care about the happiness and wellbeing of others.

“Visiting your office has only reaffirmed our positive opinion of your work. You are a true ambassador of the youth and of humanity,” he said.

Comrade Abiodun added that in a society where many lament governmental shortcomings, Dr. Orifa has stood out as a patriotic Nigerian, a role model, and a mother figure who continues to sacrifice for the betterment of others.

