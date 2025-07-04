Service Provider Seeks Collaboration With Lagos Ahead 2026 Hajj

Like the golden fish in the pond, a Saudi Arabian based pilgrims services provider, Mashariq Al Dhahabiah Company (Sana) has sought a mutual working relationship and collaboration with Lagos State Government, ahead of the 2026 Hajj operation. This was the highpoint of a meeting at the expense of the company in its office in Makkah, recently.

Represented by the Assistant Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of Nigerian Pilgrims Sector, Zuheir Abdullatif Banjabi and Dr. Tanko Aliyu, the company sought to know areas where there were challenges at the Mashaer (Mina and Arafah) as well as Musdalifah and the Jamarat, during the just concluded 2025 exercise, with a view to providing necessary improvement ahead of the next year’s spiritual exercise.

In response, the Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs and Amir-ul-Hajj, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, listed the areas of challenges that needed urgent attention and improvement before next Hajj to include; hotel accommodation in Madinah, feeding, transportation, inadequate toilets, provision of dedicated areas for VIPs in the tents and reducing the time within which pilgrims are airlifted back home by the airlines, amongst others.

While the company’s representatives gave assurances of providing improvements to the areas highlighted, the Amir-ul-Hajj on behalf of the State, pledged the State readiness to work with the company in the nearest future, saying the priority of the State was to get qualitative and comfortable services for its pilgrims during the exercise.

The Amir-ul-Hajj was accompanied by the Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin; Chairman, Airlifting and Manifest sub-committee, Hon. Waheed Lolade Shonibare; Director Operations, Mr. Shamsideen Akanni; Director Public Affairs, Taofeek Lawal; former Board Secretary, Mr. Muftau Okoya; the Muasaza, Alh. Kamar Zubair and Mr. AbdulRazaq Mohammed.