Service Provider Reiterates Support To Drive Nation’s GDP Growth

Pukka Logistics and Support Services Limited has disclosed its intention to bridge the service gap between foreign investors and Nigerians in Diaspora that are targeting to set up businesses in the country in order to boost Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Cumulatively, the service gap is to achieve the provision of one stop support to ease business start-up and smooth operations of new and existing business entities in Nigeria.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pukka Logistics and Support Services Limited, Mrs. Beulah Akingbelu- Banjo, made this disclosure at a media briefing on Pukka’s activities in Nigeria in Lagos recently. Akingbelu-Banjo explained that the company had repositioning itself as a leading industry service provider in the heart of the country’s economy to make sure that foreign investors and others eyeing Nigerian markets space get value for their investments and businesses in Nigeria.

She said that the decision to form Pukka stemmed from the need to bridge the service gap between foreign investors, Nigerians living in diaspora and the professional support they require to start and run their businesses smoothly in the country. According to her, “this singular step has not only been a big win for the company and clients so far, also for our nation, Nigeria.” Beulah, who is a chartered secretary and a lawyer, pointed out that her emergence in the service industry occurred naturally due to her altruistic nature and passion for service to others, dating back to her childhood days.

She said: “The importance of finding an experienced and reliable hand for new investors and entities to navigate the intricacies of the regulatory framework and solve all incidental bottlenecks they may encounter in their venture into Nigeria’s unique business terrain cannot be undermined as it sets them up for success right from the very start.”

According to her, Pukka’s main objective is to provide one stop support to ease business start-up and smooth operations of new and existing business entities in Nigeria with high level of integrity, efficiency, committed approach and strict adherence to international service standards, which have been responsible for the success level of the company today. “So long as we have your brief, you can go to sleep with your eyes closed; knowing we will do our job while you focus on achieving your core objectives,” she stated.