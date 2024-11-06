Service Disruptions: CBN Orders Banks To Get Approval Before Upgrading Systems

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to ensure that they obtain its approval before changing their core banking applications or embarking on system upgrades, New Telegraph has learnt.

An authoritative source at the apex bank said that the directive was occasioned by lingering disruptions in the services of some of the country’s big banks which carried out systems upgrades in recent weeks.

Although the financial institutions announced over a fortnight that they have completed the system upgrades, bank customers continue to complain of having issues with the lenders’ apps and other e-payment services.

According to the CBN source, the regulator has told DMBs that in seeking its approval before embarking on a system upgrade, they must provide clear communication on the plans they have put in place to make sure that the exercise does not result in service disruptions for their customers.

“The reason we have directed them (DMBs) to obtain our approval before upgrading their systems is to minimize disruptions and guard against risks to the financial system,” the source said. New Telegraph reports that, in the last three months, at least four leading DMBs have announced that they changed their core banking applications to improve their operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

However, despite pledging that the exercise would last for only a few days, millions of the lenders’ customers grappled with restricted access to banking services for over a week, resulting in significant losses to the economy. For instance, investment firm, i-invest, informed customers last month that a planned upgrade by its partner bank would affect its operations.

The firm said: “This is to inform you about a planned upgrade that may temporarily affect your transactions. To improve your experience, our partner bank will undergo maintenance, which may cause delays or disruptions in funding and withdrawals. “The upgrade is scheduled from 12:00 am on Sunday, October 13, to 9:00 am on Monday, October 14, 2024.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.” New Telegraph’s findings show that a large number of import units of containers have not been cleared at the Apapa and Tin-Can Ports in Lagos because their clearance documents are still trapped in some banks as a result of system upgrade issues.

An Information Technology (IT) expert, who spoke to New Telegraph, on condition of anonymity, attributed the challenges banks faced in upgrading their systems, to inadequate planning for the exercise by the management of the financial institutions.

