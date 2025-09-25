Service Delivery: SERVICOM Ranks NSITF High In Annual Assessment

The Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM) has rated the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) highly in its latest assessment of service delivery across the country.

The report, released in Abuja, revealed that ten regional and state branch offices of the Fund performed exceptionally well in customer service over the past year.

According to the evaluation, offices that stood out include the Abuja Regional and FCT Branch offices; Jos Regional and Branch offices; Asaba Regional and Branch offices; and Kano Regional and Branch offices. Others include Bauchi, Maiduguri, Enugu, Owerri, Lagos, and Port Harcourt regional and branch offices.

SERVICOM explained that the evaluation aimed to ensure citizen-focused service delivery, identify gaps, and make recommendations to improve customer satisfaction and accountability.

Using the SERVICOM Index, the assessment scored the Fund an average of 72.5%, with notable strengths in the digitization of operations, which has improved efficiency.

The NSITF was also rated excellent in its wide network of offices that enhance accessibility, streamlined claims and compensation processes for timely settlements, and the provision of free workplace safety audits for employers to reduce occupational hazards.

The report noted that NSITF’s service delivery has seen a significant turnaround in the last year under the leadership of its current Managing Director, Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye.