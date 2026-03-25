Service Delivery: Sanwo-Olu Presents Official Vehicles To Directors In Civil Service

To enhance efficiency and service delivery in the machinery of governance in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, presented brand new official vehicles to Level 17 officers in the State’s Public Service.

The beneficiaries, who cut across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), are in the Director cadre in the civil service. The gesture was part of the moves by the Sanwo-Olu administration to boost morale and excellence among the state workforce.

The vehicles were presented at a brief ceremony held at the State House in Alausa, marking the third time such gesture would be accorded to Directors in the State’s public service.

The governor, while handing over the vehicles to the beneficiaries, said a motivated public service remained central to effective governance and delivery of development goals, stressing that the gesture would promote a high sense of responsibility, diligence, and commitment to duty.

He said: “It is important to emphasize that this government is not only ensuring that the environment in which our public servants work in conducive for delivering their best, it is also making sure that our public service workers get to the highest level of their career and be the best among their peers in their areas of endeavour across the nation.

“This vehicular support is our modest gesture not only to reward the services being rendered by the beneficiaries, the intention and idea behind it is to further boost the morale, renew the sense of responsibility, diligence and commitment of our workers to public service.

“This gesture will encourage officers in the lower cadres to work hard and give their best in service.” Aside from presenting official vehicles to top civil servants, Sanwo-Olu said his administration had also widened the welfare package for the State’s workforce by approving a Housing Loan scheme for workers to ensure their safety from social factors that could hinder their ability to give in their best.

The governor said his administration had almost completed the remodeling of the staff canteen in the Alausa Secretariat campus from a bungalow to a four-storey building to make the physical workspace conducive for civil servants.

Some of the welfare packages we have initiated to make the work environment conducive for you might not be enough in appreciating the level of commitment you put in the work, but the gesture is a demonstration that we value your input.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. The public is watching all of us; we must ensure that the public gets the best of us at all times.” The Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, thanked the governor for the gesture, pointing out that the action further testified to SanwoOlu’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants.