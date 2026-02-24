Service Delivery: Oyebanji Swears In 5 High Court Judges

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji yesterday sworn in five newly appointed High Court judges. They are Justices are Adegoke Caroline, Bamise Sunday, Bamidele Julius, Akinyede Rotimi, and Helen Anoma.

According Oyebanji, their elevation was a call to service having been entrusted with the sacred duty to uphold the Constitution and act without fear, favour, affection or ill-will.

The governor said only the presence of efficient, effective, accessible, impartial and reliable dispensation of justice can guarantee peace, order, and sustainable development, stressing that his government would ensure that all necessary human and material resources needed by the judiciary are made available at all times.

He urged the new Judges to remain examples of equity, fairness and integrity at the highest level, pointing out that the standards of behaviour and practice expected of Judges are among the highest and most stringent all over the world as all eyes are on them to effectively dispense Justice speedily with fairness and impartiality.

Oyebanji assured the Bench that his government would continue to provide the necessary impetus for the judiciary to thrive in an atmosphere that would allow them dispense justice impartially and to remain a voice for the voiceless and the last hope for the hopeless.

He appealed to friends and associates of the Judges not to become clogs on the wheel of justice through corruptive influence and undue pressures. He said: “With the addition of the five new judges, I am doubly convinced that Ekiti judiciary is strengthened, reenergized and repositioned for better, effective and timely dispensation of justice.

“To get to this stage, each of our new judges has demonstrated exceptional competence and integrity. “They earned their nominations and appointments to the High Court of Ekiti State on the strength of their competence, sound character, impeccable credentials and invaluable experience in their respective areas of engagement.”