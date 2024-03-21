Service Chiefs, Senators In Closed-Door Session Over Soldiers’ Killing

The Senate Joint Committee on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force, yesterday, held a closed door meeting that lasted roughly two hours with the nation’s service chiefs over the recent killing of troops in Okuoma Community, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State last Thursday. A minute silence was first observed for the souls of the slain soldiers.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, the Chairman of the joint committee, Ahmed Lawan, disclosed that the investigative hearing will be held behind closed doors. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla were present at the meeting while the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, was represented.

The Senate had on Tuesday ordered the probe into the killing and directed its Committee on Defence, Army, Navy, and Air Force to liaise with the Military authorities to get more information on the remote and immediate cause of what it described as “a dastardly act.”

The Defence Headquarters had on Monday released the list of 17 military personnel killed in the attack during a peace mission to warring communities in the area. Days after the gruesome murder, the Defence Headquarters said 17 personnel including the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion were among those killed.

The gruesome murder has continued to draw condemnation from authorities in Nigeria. President Bola Tinubu described it as an attack on the nation and gave marching orders to security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the attack.