Service Chiefs’ Removal: Revised HTACOS Provides For 2-Yr Tenure –Investigation

President Bola Tinubu’s decision to appoint new Service Chiefs fell within the purview of the revised Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) for officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), New Telegraph investigation has confirmed.

The presidency, last Friday, announced a major change in the Military High Command resulting in the appointments of Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede (Chief of Defence Staff); Major-General W. Shaibu (Chief of Army Staff); Rear Admiral Idi Abbas (Chief of Naval Staff), and Air Vice Marshall Sunday Kelvin Aneke (Chief of Air Staff).

New Telegraph reports that Gen. Oluyede (former COAS) will take over from General Christopher Musa, while Gen. Shaibu, Rear Admiral Abbas, and AVM Aneke will replace the new CDS’, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar respectively.

Some senior officers, who spoke with this platform on the condition of anonymity, said the revised HTACOS gives the President, who is the Commander-in-Chief (Cin-C) of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the power to renew or appointment replacements after the specified two-year tenure for the CDS’, and Service Chiefs.

Approved in December 2024 by the President, the HTACOS for officers refers to the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) for officers is a document that seeks to standardise and improve service conditions, including welfare, promotion, and disengagement policies.

Specifically, Chapter 11 (11.08) provides thus: “An officer appointed the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff shall be a four-star general and may hold the appointment for a continuous period of two years. The C-in-C may extend such an appointment for any period of two years from the date of expiration of the initial two-year period”.

Commenting on speculations in some quarters, that the removal of Service Chiefs might not be unconnected to a purported report (not New Telegraph) of a coup attempt, the establishment source said: “The coup attempt is completely unrelated to the change. “Recall that they were appointed in 2023 and should serve for two years in accordance with the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (Officers).

“It is a routine exercise. Always at the discretion of the President/Commander in Chief”. Another source, who weighed-in on the development, and its likely impact on the ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the country, said: “The new CDS, and the Service Chiefs are round pegs in round holes.

“The incoming COAS, in particular, has served twice as a Commanding Officer in the Northeast, including as GOC 7 Division. So, he is well aware of the insecurity situation”. Speaking on seniority, another informed source hinted: “Seniority at the point of entry at NDA is irrelevant at the level of service chiefs.

“They are now responsible for their respective services and thus independent of one another. So being the most junior is immaterial”. Meanwhile, barring any last change, the newlyappointed Service Chiefs are set for screening and confirmation by the Senate this week. Traditionally, plenaries are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The screening is in line with constitutional requirements, New Telegraph learnt over the weekend. “The New CDS and the Service Chiefs are expected to appear for screening, and confirmation by the Senate this week, to seal the C-inChief’s appointment. “There is enormous work to be done, hence no time for delay,” one of the sources explained.

“Upon confirmation of the respective appointments by the Senate, and subsequent weeks of briefing/debriefing, the newly-appointed Service Chiefs are likely to carry out reorganisations at the strategic, tactical and operational levels. “It is the natural outcome of any change,” it was learnt.