Service Chiefs, IGP Appear Before Reps For Security Debate

The Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, are currently before the House of Representatives for a sectoral debate on the nation’s security.

The service chiefs include the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

They were ushered into the green chamber for the security sectoral debate around 11:26 am.

New Telegraph reports that the session is to be held behind closed doors.

The meeting comes after last Thursday’s criticism of the security heads by the lawmakers for sending representatives, who were rejected.

Before the executive session, the service chiefs and IGP took turns outlining the various efforts being made to address the security situation in the country.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, requested that the National Assembly intervene in enhancing surveillance to cover the backwaters, creeks, and other areas behind the coastline.

According to him, if this is done, oil theft, pipeline vandalization, and illegal refining will be monitored 24 hours a day.

The House of Representatives expressed indignation last week over the absence of the service chiefs and Egbetokun at an interactive session scheduled to be held last Thursday during plenary.

Details Later…