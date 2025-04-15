Service Chiefs Brief Defence Minister Over Nat’l Security Situation

Share

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has been briefed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) alongside the Service Chiefs at the Ministry of Defence in Abuja on their operational activities.

The Minister’s Spokesperson, Mati Ali, in a statement on Tuesday, said the high-level meeting was convened to provide the Minister with a comprehensive appraisal of the prevailing security landscape across the country.

Ali said the briefing focused on the operational engagements, challenges, and strategic efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in combating insecurity and restoring peace to troubled regions.

In particular, the Minister was briefed on the current security situation in the North East, Plateau State, North West, North Central, and South East regions which are areas most affected by insurgency, banditry, and communal unrest.

The discussions centered on how to boost ongoing military operations, intelligence coordination, inter-agency collaboration, and resource allocation to achieve sustainable peace and national stability.

The Minister was briefed on the security situation in Borno and Plateau States, and these issues were extensively discussed.

Accordingly, viable strategies were developed to effectively counter them and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

The Minister further stressed his firm commitment to working collaboratively with the Armed Forces to develop effective strategies that will bring lasting solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges.

He also reaffirmed the unwavering support of the President for the Armed Forces and emphasized the need for a proactive, intelligence-driven, and community-engaged approach to national defence.

At the end of the briefing, the Minister pointed out that it had provided a clearer picture of the operational realities on the ground, in addition to what he had witnessed during his visits.

The briefing also allowed the Armed Forces to outline their efforts and strategies to ensure the protection of lives and property of Nigerians, as mandated in the constitution.

He added: “We are determined to support our gallant troops with the necessary tools and policies needed to win the fight against insecurity and ensure that every Nigerian lives in safety and dignity.”

