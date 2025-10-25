Service Chiefs: Assure Nigerians That Democracy’s Not Under Threat – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has told the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC), to tell Nigerians the reasons behind the change of service chiefs.

The ADC had earlier demanded the Federal Government’s explanation behind the rumoured coup that led to the arrest of some army officers by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The party in a statement by the interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the sudden change of leadership of service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu, left much to be desired. “While we acknowledge that the president, as the Commander-in-Chief, reserves the power to make such changes as he may deem fit, we are somewhat concerned that this change is coming in the wake of widespread rumours of an attempted coup,” the statement added.

ADC recalled its earlier view that the reactions of the government to the dangerous rumour of coup plot, and said it had “veered between deliberate obfuscation and outright confusion in a matter that required crystal clarity.”

The party noted that nearly all the service chiefs that have been removed were appointed only 28 months ago, while the current Chief of Defence Staff himself was appointed just a year ago as Chief of Army Staff.

“We also note that this kind of decision has serious and far-reaching implications for stability within the ranks and therefore could not have been taken without strong reasons,” it stated.

ADC said the Federal Government owes Nigerians an explanation for the change, adding that as an opposition political party, its interest remains the stability of the country and her democracy