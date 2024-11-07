New Telegraph

November 7, 2024
…Served With Commitment, Distinction –NNPCL

The board, management and staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), have expressed sadness over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Limited, Olufemi O. Soneye.

He said: “We at the NNPC Limited condole with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian Army on this monumental loss of a brilliant officer and a gentleman who served the nation with commitment and distinction.

